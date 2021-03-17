Boris Johnson to receive AstraZeneca Covid vaccine

Boris Johnson has said he is due to have his Covid-19 vaccine shortly and it will “be Oxford/AstraZeneca”.

In a show of support for the jab, which more than a dozen European countries have stopped using, the British Prime Minister told MPs: “I think perhaps the best thing I can say about the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine programme is that I finally got news that I’m going to have my own jab very shortly, I’m pleased to discover…