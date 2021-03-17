Boris Johnson to receive AstraZeneca Covid vaccine

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he will have the AstraZeneca jab soon (PA)

Wed, 17 Mar, 2021 - 13:29
Jane Kirby, PA Health Editor

Boris Johnson has said he is due to have his Covid-19 vaccine shortly and it will “be Oxford/AstraZeneca”.

In a show of support for the jab, which more than a dozen European countries have stopped using, the British Prime Minister told MPs: “I think perhaps the best thing I can say about the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine programme is that I finally got news that I’m going to have my own jab very shortly, I’m pleased to discover…

“But it will certainly be Oxford/AstraZeneca that I will be having.”

Mr Johnson’s comments came after a leading expert said people across Europe will die from Covid-19 as a direct consequence of the decision to halt rollout of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Professor Jeremy Brown, from the UK’s Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation, said the move by several European countries to suspend the vaccine over blood clot fears was “not sensible” and was “not logical”.

EMA decision on AstraZeneca vaccine expected on Thursday

Latest

