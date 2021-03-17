EMA decision on AstraZeneca vaccine expected on Thursday

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) is to make a final decision on the AstraZeneca vaccine on Thursday, “concluding on the information” available.

The vaccine has been paused in a number of countries, including Ireland, due to a small number of reports of some people suffering blood clots following vaccination.

Currently, the EMA remains of the view that the benefits of the AstraZeneca vaccine in preventing Covid-19, with its associated risk of hospitalisation and death, outweigh the risks of side effects.

The EMA “will conclude on the information available at its meeting on Thursday 18 March, and issue any necessary recommendations for further action”.

Emer Cooke, the EMA’s executive director, told a press briefing on Tuesday there was no current indication that the Oxford/AstraZeneca’s coronavirus vaccine was the cause of the “very rare” reported blood clots.

Meanwhile, Micheál Martin is to discuss vaccines with US President Joe Biden in their St Patrick’s Day meeting.

The Taoiseach has confirmed the issue will be discussed at the annual meeting, which is to be held virtually this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

It comes after President Biden said on Tuesday that the US is in discussion with “several countries” over any surplus vaccines that may become available.

It emerged last week that the US is sitting on upwards of 50 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, which cannot be used there as they are still awaiting the results of clinical trials.