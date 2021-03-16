Boris Johnson warns against new ‘cold war’ with China

Boris Johnson has warned that the UK must not get drawn into a new “cold war” with China as he set out his vision for a post-Brexit foreign policy.

The British Prime Minister insisted his government’s long-awaited integrated review of security, defence, development and foreign policy offered a “clear-sighted” approach for dealing with Beijing.

However, he faced criticism in the House of Commons from a series of senior Tory MPs as the 100-page review document called for a “positive trade and investment relationship” with China with co-operation on tackling climate change.

While it described Russia as the “most acute threat” to UK it was more measured in its language about China, saying it offered a “systemic challenge” to Britain’s security, values and prosperity.

Former UK foreign secretary Jeremy Hunt said he was “worried” about adopting such a mild designation given the “terrible events” in Hong Kong and Xinjiang province, where the government is accused of genocide against the Uighur minority.

Julian Lewis, the chairman of the parliamentary Intelligence and Security Committee, said it was a return to the “grasping naivety of the Cameron-Osborne years” when the UK ostentatiously courted Chinese investment.

In response, Mr Johnson said Britain’s trading relationship with Beijing was worth some £81 billion and that, as the world’s second-largest economy, China remained a “fact of our lives”.

“Those who call for a new cold war on China or for us to sequester our economy entirely from China … are, I think, mistaken,” he said.

“We have a balance to strike, we needed to have a clear-eyed relationship with China. We will take tough measures as I have said to call out China for what they’re doing in Xinjiang.”

Mr Johnson also came under fire from his own side over the cut to the international aid budget, with former UK development secretary Andrew Mitchell warning it may be “unlawful”.

The British Prime Minister said he was committed to returning to spending 0.7% of gross national income on overseas aid “when the fiscal situation allows”.