Thailand’s prime minister sprays journalists with hand sanitiser

Thailand’s prime minister sprays journalists with hand sanitiser
Thailand’s prime minister Prayuth Chan-ocha sprays alcohol mist on a front row of reporters (AP)
Tue, 09 Mar, 2021 - 11:55
Associated Press Reporter

Thailand’s prime minister has sprayed members of the press with hand sanitiser.

After fielding questions from journalists at his weekly news conference in Bangkok, the famously mercurial Prayuth Chan-ocha sprayed back with disinfectant.

Riled by a final question about a possible Cabinet reshuffle, he told reporters to mind their own business, then grabbed a container of alcohol mist and doused the front row before sauntering off.

Prayuth Chan-ocha (Sakchai Lalit/AP)

The quick-tempered former army commander, who overthrew the elected government in a 2014 coup, is known for his unpredictable behaviour.

In the past, he has spoken to a media scrum while fondling the ear of one of the reporters and flung a banana peel at camera operators.

After an event in 2018 he declined to speak to the media, and instead set up a life-size cutout of himself.

“Ask this guy,” he said and walked away.

More in this section

Virus Outbreak Italy Italian region stricken by last year’s Covid outbreak faces surging cases
'No records exist' of Sturgeon meeting with lawyers over Salmond
Myanmar Protesters continue to defy security forces in Myanmar
coronavirusthailandpa-sourceplace: international
Oprah Winfrey interviews Duke and Duchess of Sussex

How the world reacted to Harry and Meghan’s interview

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, March 6, 2021

  • 3
  • 14
  • 17
  • 18
  • 38
  • 47
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices