Police Covid-19 warning to Rangers fans after title win

Scotland’s Justice Minister and police have warned Rangers fans not to gather in numbers after their team won the Scottish Premiership title.

Rangers were crowned Scottish champions – their first title in 10 years – after Celtic were held to a draw with Dundee United.

Groups of fans have already gathered at Ibrox Stadium and set off flares in George Square in the city centre.

Officers said they were aware of “planned events” at the stadium and city centre.

Scotland’s Justice Secretary Humza Yousaf asked fans to stay at home.

Fans celebrate after Rangers win the Scottish Premiership title (Robert Perry/PA)

He wrote on Twitter: “I understand Rangers fans will be desperate to celebrate but please remember you must stay at home. No mass gatherings are allowed. We cannot risk any further spread of the virus.”

He warned that “UEFA will also be paying close attention as the Euros are around the corner”.

Hampden Park in Glasgow is due to host some games of the delayed 2020 European Championships in the summer.

Police Chief Superintendent Mark Sutherland, divisional commander for Greater Glasgow Division, said: “We are aware of proposed gatherings in both George Square and outside Ibrox stadium.

“In line with current Scottish Government coronavirus guidelines, all gatherings are currently prohibited and we would urge members of the public to comply with these restrictions.

“An appropriate policing response is in place and officers are already using the approach of engaging, explaining and encouraging compliance with the restrictions.”

He added “Our response will be measured and appropriate. We understand fans want to celebrate but they must do so safely and lawfully. We continue to ask everyone to do the right thing to stop the spread of the virus.”

On Saturday, fans broke coronavirus lockdown rules as they gathered in numbers outside Ibrox setting off flares.

Police said no arrests were made.