Rangers secure Scottish Premiership title after Celtic held by Dundee United

Fans celebrate outside Ibrox after Rangers win the Scottish Premiership title (Jane Barlow/PA)

Sun, 07 Mar, 2021 - 14:06
Andy Newport

Rangers have been crowned Scottish Premiership champions for the first time since 2011 after Celtic were held to a goalless draw at Dundee United.

Steven Gerrard has claimed the first major league title of his managerial career, with Rangers now holding an unassailable 20-point lead in the league table.

Rangers were consigned to Scotland’s fourth tier back in 2012 after financial collapse, but have rebuilt steadily – and have now denied Celtic a record-breaking 10th consecutive top-flight crown.

Rangers cruised past St Mirren 3-0 at Ibrox on Saturday, which brought the title in sight.

And Celtic’s failure to find a winner at Tannadice gifted Rangers the silverware.

Former Liverpool and England midfielder Gerrard took the Rangers helm in 2018, and has now completed a remarkable end to Celtic’s prior dominance.

