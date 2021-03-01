Nicolas Sarkozy convicted of corruption and sentenced to prison

Nicolas Sarkozy convicted of corruption and sentenced to prison
Former French president Nicolas Sarkozy (AP/Michel Euler)
Mon, 01 Mar, 2021 - 13:16
Sylvie Corbet, AP

A Paris court has found French former president Nicolas Sarkozy guilty of corruption and influence peddling and sentenced him to one year in prison and a two-year suspended sentence.

The 66-year-old politician, who was president from 2007 to 2012, was convicted for having tried to illegally obtain information from a senior magistrate in 2014 about a legal action in which he was involved.

Nicolas Sarkozy denies wrongdoing (AP)

The court said Sarkozy will be entitled to request to be detained at home with an electronic bracelet.

Sarkozy will face another trial later this month along with 13 other people on charges of illegal financing of his 2012 presidential campaign.

sarkozypa-sourceplace: international
