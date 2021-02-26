Russian diplomats return from North Korea on hand-pushed rail trolley

The group of eight people took a 32-hour train ride, followed by two hours on a bus
Russian diplomats return from North Korea on hand-pushed rail trolley

A group of Russian diplomats and their families travel on the rail trolley. Picture: Russian Foreign Ministry Press Service via AP

Fri, 26 Feb, 2021 - 16:15
Associated Press Reporter

A group of Russian diplomats and their family members have returned from North Korea on a hand-pushed rail trolley because of Covid-19 restrictions in the country.

“Since the borders have been closed for over a year and passenger traffic has been halted,” staff members of the Russian embassy in North Korea and their family members embarked on “a long and difficult journey to get home”, Russia’s Foreign Ministry said.

The group of eight people took a 32-hour train ride, followed by two hours on a bus.

 They then boarded a rail trolley and pushed themselves for about half a mile across the border into Russia.

The families cross a railway bridge (Russian Foreign Ministry Press Service via AP)

Photos posted by the ministry showed embassy staff with their children and suitcases on a trolley. A video showed two people pushing the trolley across a railway bridge.

The Interfax news agency reported on Friday morning that the group later took a flight to Moscow from the far-eastern city of Vladivostok.

North Korea has claimed to be coronavirus-free but has sealed its borders and halted passenger traffic with other countries. Outside experts are highly sceptical of the North’s zero-virus case claim.

Read More

Russian submarine tracked by British Royal Navy patrol ship through English Channel

More in this section

Brexit Russian submarine tracked by British Royal Navy patrol ship through English Channel
Ethiopia Massacre in Holy City Eritrea soldiers killed ‘many hundreds’ in Axum massacre, Amnesty says
Plane and Moon Lastminute.com refunds customers £1m after facing court action
trolleypa-sourceplace: international
Virus Outbreak France Riviera Lockdown

Nice residents banned from beaches as Covid cases soar

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, February 24, 2021

  • 2
  • 10
  • 12
  • 13
  • 38
  • 40
  • 17

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices