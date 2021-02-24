Giant parachute on Mars rover carried secret message

Giant parachute on Mars rover carried secret message
The message on the parachute (Nasa/JPL-Caltech via AP)
Wed, 24 Feb, 2021 - 11:08
Associated Press Reporter

The huge parachute used by Nasa’s Perseverance rover to land on Mars contained a secret message, thanks to a puzzle lover on the spacecraft team.

Systems engineer Ian Clark used a binary code to spell out “Dare Mighty Things” in the orange and white strips of the 70ft parachute.

He also included the GPS co-ordinates for the mission’s headquarters at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) in Pasadena, California.

Mr Clark, a crossword fan, came up with the idea two years ago.

Engineers wanted an unusual pattern in the nylon fabric to know how the parachute was oriented during descent. Turning it into a secret message was “super fun,” he said.

Only about six people knew about the encoded message before Thursday’s landing, according to Mr Clark. They waited until the parachute images came back before putting out a teaser during a televised news conference on Monday.

It took just a few hours for space fans to figure it out, Mr Clark said. Next time, he noted: “I’ll have to be a little bit more creative.”

“Dare Mighty Things” — a line from Us president Theodore Roosevelt — is a mantra at JPL and adorns many of the centre’s walls.

The trick was “trying to come up with a way of encoding it but not making it too obvious”, Mr Clark said.

As for the GPS co-ordinates, the spot is 10ft from the entrance to JPL’s visitor centre.

Another added touch not widely known until touchdown: Perseverance bears a plaque depicting all five of Nasa’s Mars rovers in increasing size over the years.

Deputy project manager Matt Wallace promises more so-called hidden Easter eggs. They should be visible once Perseverance’s 7ft arm is deployed in a few days and starts photographing under the vehicle, and again when the rover is driving in a couple weeks.

“Definitely, definitely, you should keep a good lookout,” he urged.

More in this section

Myanmar Indonesia presses regional effort to resolve Myanmar crisis
Coronavirus - Mon Feb 1, 2021 Covid-19 can survive on clothing for up to 72 hours, study shows
Biden Biden and Trudeau hold first bilateral meeting virtually
marsdigitalpa-sourceplace: international
Coronavirus - Thu Feb 4, 2021

Ghana becomes first nation in world to receive Covax coronavirus vaccines

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, February 20, 2021

  • 16
  • 27
  • 34
  • 35
  • 37
  • 45
  • 28

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices