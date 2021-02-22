Prince Philip spends sixth night in hospital

Prince Charles made a 200-mile round-trip from his home in Highgrove, Gloucestershire, on Saturday afternoon.
Police officers outside the King Edward VII Hospital in London (Victoria Jones/PA)
Mon, 22 Feb, 2021 - 08:44
Mike Bedigan and Aine Fox, PA

Prince Philip has spent a sixth night in hospital.

He was admitted to the hospital on Tuesday evening as a precautionary measure after feeling unwell. He is said to have walked in unaided.

Buckingham Palace said there was no update on Prince Philip’s condition, having previously said he was “in good spirits”.

His eldest son, Prince Charles, made a 200-mile round-trip from his home in Highgrove, Gloucestershire, on Saturday afternoon.

He was the first member of the royal family to visit the duke and it is understood that his visit was due to his father’s extended stay.

There were no further visits by family members on Sunday, though police and security cars remained in place at the hospital throughout the day.

The Queen and Duke of Edinburgh pictured at Windsor Castle in June (Steve Parsons/PA)

Sources previously told the PA news agency that Prince Philip was likely to remain in hospital into the coming week for “observation and rest”.

Heart-shaped balloons and a letter written by a 10-year-old boy from north London, wishing the duke a quick recovery, were tied to the hospital railings.

Prince Philip, who will turn 100 on June 10, is in hospital for an undisclosed reason although it is not coronavirus-related.

Ten year-old Twanna Saleh, from north London, had a get well message for the Duke of Edinburgh (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

He is known for his “no fuss” attitude.

Royal author Penny Junor told PA: “We do all know he doesn’t like fuss, and he would regard a visit as fuss.”

She said she did not know the reason for Charles’ visit on Saturday, but added: “Momentous things are happening in the family at the moment and I suppose it’s perfectly possible that Charles wanted to go and talk to his father and reassure him about Harry.”

The hospital’s website states visitors will “only be considered in exceptional circumstances”.

