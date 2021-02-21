British woman becomes youngest female to row across an ocean

British 21-year-old Jasmine Harrison has become the youngest female to row across an ocean after completing the Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge.

Ms Harrison, from North Yorkshire, England, completed the 3000-mile journey in 70 days, three hours and 48 minutes, event organisers, Atlantic Campaigns, said in a statement.

She set off from La Gomera in the Canary Islands on December 12 and arrived on Saturday into Antigua in the West Indies.

Jasmine Harrison celebrates after arriving in Antigua (Handout/Atlantic Campaigns/PA)

A total of 21 international entrants – including four-man crews, all-female boats and solo competitors – rowed in this edition of the annual Atlantic Challenge, which raises money for charity.

Ms Harrison supported charities including Shelterbox, which helps provide emergency shelter to families around the world, and which she was inspired to support after witnessing hurricane damage on an earlier visit to the Caribbean.

“Its the best experience a young person could ever want or have,” Ms Harrison said.

“I would do it again but at the same time I would rather have other people regardless of age doing it so if I have inspired some one out there – I’m happy!”

Jasmine Harrison arriving into Antigua on Saturday (Handout/Atlantic Campaigns/PA)

Carsten Heron Olsen, CEO of Atlantic Campaigns, said Ms Harrison had shown “incredible strength and endurance”.

“Every year we are amazed by the grit and determination shown by teams that take on the Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge and this year is no different,” he said.

Ms Harrison was moved to compete in the challenge after visiting Antigua and witnessing the finish of the event in 2017.