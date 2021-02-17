Donald Trump levels stinging criticism at party colleague Mitch McConnell

Donald Trump levels stinging criticism at party colleague Mitch McConnell
Former President Donald Trump launched an attack on party colleague Mitch McConnell (Greg Lovett/AP)
Wed, 17 Feb, 2021 - 05:39
Will Weissert, Associated Press

Former US president Donald Trump has launched a personal attack on senior Republican Mitch McConnell, calling him a “dour, sullen and unsmiling political hack”.

The statement is the latest sign of deepening divisions within the party, after Mr McConnell said Mr Trump was the one who incited the deadly attack on the US Capitol last month.

Mr McConnell said that only after he joined other Republicans in voting against the former president’s conviction during a Senate impeachment trial that accused Mr Trump of provoking the mob into action.

In a statement released by Mr Trump’s political action committee, he said: “The Republican Party can never again be respected or strong with political ‘leaders’ like Sen. Mitch McConnell at its helm.”

Of the leader of the Republicans in the Senate, the statement added: “Mitch is a dour, sullen, and unsmiling political hack, and if Republican Senators are going to stay with him, they will not win again.”

A spokesperson for Mr McConnell did not immediately return requests for comment.

Mr McConnell said he voted to acquit Mr Trump because the Senate has no jurisdiction over an ex-president – even though he had rejected a push from Democrats to start the trial when Mr Trump was still in office.

This is a big moment for our country and we cannot let it pass by using third rate 'leaders' to dictate our future.

Donald Trump

“There’s no question, none, that President Trump is practically and morally responsible for provoking the events of the day,” Mr McConnell said on Saturday, after Mr Trump, the only president to be impeached twice, was acquitted on a 57-43 vote.

“The people who stormed this building believed they were acting on the wishes and instructions of their president.”

Mr McConnell had remained loyal to Mr Trump during nearly all of his four years in office, when the pair were the two most powerful members of the Republican Party.

But, after Mr Trump spent months making baseless claims that election fraud cost him the November election against Democrat Joe Biden, Mr McConnell said that overturning the vote because of objections from the losing side would see American democracy enter “a death spiral”.

In his statement, Mr Trump criticised Mr McConnell for failing to do more to back his unfounded claims of election fraud.

He also said Mr McConnell “begged” for his endorsement in the senator’s home state of Kentucky while running for re-election last year – and suggested he would work to defeat Mr McConnell and his Republican allies, saying he planned to “back primary rivals who espouse Making America Great”.

“This is a big moment for our country,” Mr Trump wrote, “and we cannot let it pass by using third rate ‘leaders’ to dictate our future.”

More in this section

Biden Living at the White House like ‘a gilded cage’, says President Joe Biden
Epstein investigation Ghislaine Maxwell subjected to physical abuse while in prison, lawyer claims
Winter Weather Chicago Winter storm brings bitter cold, power cuts and deadly tornado to US
trumppa-sourceplace: international
Winter Weather Texas

At least 20 dead as millions in US endure record cold without power

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, February 13, 2021

  • 11
  • 12
  • 21
  • 30
  • 35
  • 38
  • 36

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices