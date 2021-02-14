Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'overjoyed to be expecting their second child'

The news comes after Meghan suffered a heartbreaking miscarriage in the summer of 2020
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (Misan Harriman/The Duke and Duchess of Sussex/PA)

Sun, 14 Feb, 2021 - 20:04
Laura Elston, PA Court Reporter

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are expecting a baby, a spokesperson for the couple has said.

Harry and Meghan are preparing to welcome a brother or sister for their young son Archie Mountbatten-Windsor.

The news comes after the duchess suffered a heartbreaking miscarriage in the summer of 2020, and just days after she won a privacy case against Associated Newspapers Limited.

A spokesperson for Meghan and Harry said: “We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child.”

The couple shared a black and white picture of themselves, sat under a tree, with Harry resting his hand on Meghan’s head as she lay in his lap cradling her bump.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex holding their son Archie during a tour of South Africa in 2019 (Toby Melville/PA)

Meghan revealed his miscarriage in November last year in a deeply personal article for the New York Times, writing: “I knew, as I clutched my firstborn child, that I was losing my second.”

The couple quit their roles as senior working royals in March 2020 in a quest for personal and financial freedom, and now live in an £11 million house in Montecito in California.

