Meghan Markle reveals miscarriage heartbreak in personal essay

The Duchess of Sussex (PA)

Wed, 25 Nov, 2020 - 08:59
Tony Jones, PA Court Correspondent

The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle has revealed she suffered a miscarriage, losing her second child during the summer.

In an article for the New York Times, Markle wrote about losing her unborn baby in July while she and husband Prince Harry were living in Los Angeles.

The duchess began her article by describing a typical morning getting up and looking after her son Archie: “After changing his diaper, I felt a sharp cramp.

“I dropped to the floor with him in my arms, humming a lullaby to keep us both calm, the cheerful tune a stark contrast to my sense that something was not right.

“I knew, as I clutched my firstborn child, that I was losing my second.

“Hours later, I lay in a hospital bed, holding my husband’s hand. I felt the clamminess of his palm and kissed his knuckles, wet from both our tears.

“Staring at the cold white walls, my eyes glazed over. I tried to imagine how we’d heal.”

