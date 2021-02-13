Suicide attacker detonates bomb near Somalia’s presidential palace

Suicide attacker detonates bomb near Somalia’s presidential palace
A man walks past wreckage at the scene of a bombing in Mogadishu, Somalia, Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021. Police say a suicide bomber died and a number of civilians were wounded when a vehicle exploded near a checkpoint outside the presidential palace in Somalia’s capital, Mogadishu. (AP Photo/Farah Abdi Warsameh)
Sat, 13 Feb, 2021 - 11:15
Associated Press reporters

A suicide bomber has been killed and seven civilians wounded as a vehicle exploded near a checkpoint outside the presidential palace in Somalia’s capital, police said.

Spokesman Sadiq Ali Adan said the driver defied orders to stop on Saturday morning, and police opened fire as passers-by ran for their lives.

He said more than a dozen vehicles were destroyed in the blast in Mogadishu.

The bombing occurred as Somali politicians argue over how to hold a national election. The vote had been scheduled for February 8, and some argue that President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed has overstayed his mandate.

He is seeking a second four-year term. More talks on the election crisis are set for Monday.

The al Qaida-linked al-Shabab extremist group based in Somalia often targets high-profile areas of Mogadishu, and has threatened to attack the polls.

More in this section

Love rat: ‘UK’s loneliest degu’ looking for a match ahead of Valentine’s Day Love rat: ‘UK’s loneliest degu’ looking for a match ahead of Valentine’s Day
Coronavirus - Fri Jun 5, 2020 Covid-19 treatments to be fast-tracked through UK clinical trial system
Myanmar Tension high as mass protests in Myanmar enter second week
bombpa-sourceplace: international
Coronavirus - Mon Jan 4, 2021

Clinical trial to begin to test Covid vaccine efficacy among children

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, February 10, 2021

  • 1
  • 8
  • 31
  • 32
  • 33
  • 39
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices