Trio of North American river otter pups born at zoo

Trio of North American river otter pups born at zoo

A North American river otter pup born at Zoo Miami (Sean Juman/Zoo Miami via AP)

Thu, 11 Feb, 2021 - 14:17
Associated Press Reporter

Zoo Miami is celebrating the birth of three North American river otter pups.

The babies were born on February 5 and were being well looked after by their first-time mother Zinnia, the zoo’s communication director, Ron Magill, said.

Zinnia and her pups, who were born in a secluded den in the Florida: Mission Everglades exhibit, will remain isolated behind the scenes to ensure they have minimal disturbances while they bond and grow.

North American river otters are found in freshwater habitats throughout much of the US and Canada (Sean Juman/Zoo Miami via AP)

The pups are the first of the species to be born at the zoo, and Mr Magill said it was too early to determine their genders.

Their mother Zinnia arrived at Zoo Miami from the Roger Williams Park Zoo in Rhode Island where she was born.

While the pups’ father, five-year-old Edison, came to the zoo in October 2016 after being rescued as an orphan and hand-raised by a group called Wild Florida, according to the press release.

The pups are the first of the species to be born at the zoo (Sean Juman/Zoo Miami via AP)

Edison is separated from Zinnia and the pups, which is also the case in the wild, Mr Magill said, as males do not participate in rearing babies.

North American river otters are found in a variety of freshwater habitats throughout much of the US and Canada.

They can grow up to 1.2 metres (4ft) and typically weigh between 5.4kgs (12lbs) and 11.3kgs (25lbs).

More in this section

Germany Parliament Germany did not act quickly enough amid signs of second wave, says Merkel
Nun who survived coronavirus celebrates 117th birthday Nun who survived coronavirus celebrates 117th birthday
Coronavirus - Mon Feb 1, 2021 Vaccine rollout to be scaled back in Scotland due to dip in supply
ottersdigitalpa-sourceplace: international
Diversity in Universities report

Two in five top universities in UK see drop in students from state schools

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, February 10, 2021

  • 1
  • 8
  • 31
  • 32
  • 33
  • 39
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices