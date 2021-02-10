Capitol rioters called for Mike Pence to be hanged, impeachment trial told

Nancy Pelosi and then vice president Mike Pence officiate as a joint session of the House and Senate convenes to count the Electoral College votes on January 6 (J. Scott Applewhite/AP)
Wed, 10 Feb, 2021 - 22:02
Associated Press Reporter

Rioters at the Capitol were targeting former Vice President Mike Pence, who refused to help his boss, former president Donald Trump, subvert the results of the 2020 election.

In video showed on Wednesday at Mr Trump’s second impeachment trial, rioters chanted “Hang Mike Pence!” and “Bring out Pence!” as they roamed the halls searching for the former vice president and other politicians.

Outside, the mob set up a makeshift gallows on the field near the Capitol.

Stacey Plaskett (AP)

Rioters got as close as 100 feet to Mr Pence.

Capitol Police officer Eugene Goodman helped guide rioters away from where he was hiding.

House impeachment manager Stacey Plaskett said: “You can hear the mob calling for the death of the vice president of the United States.”

