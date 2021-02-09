Impeachment case against Donald Trump opens with video of Capitol violence

Jamie Raskin, the lead impeachment manager, and his team arrive to begin the second impeachment trial of former president Donald Trump (J. Scott Applewhite/AP)
Tue, 09 Feb, 2021 - 19:51
Associated Press Reporter

Donald Trump’s historic second impeachment trial has opened with dramatic video that includes his words to rioters who descended on the US Capitol and the chaos and violence that ensued.

Representative Jamie Raskin, the lead House impeachment manager presenting the case against Mr Trump, introduced the more than 10-minute-long video timeline of the day.

It began with Mr Trump’s speech at a January 6 rally by the White House in which he tells the crowd, “We’re going to walk down to the Capitol”, and it included the crowd marching to the building.

That video was juxtaposed with what was happening inside the building as politicians were preparing to certify Joe Biden’s victory.

Jamie Raskin (AP)

The footage included some of the more well-known pieces of video from the day: Mr Trump saying “We will stop the steal”, Capitol Police officer Eugene Goodman confronting the insurrectionists and leading them away from Senate chambers, and graphic footage of another officer being crushed between two doors.

In other parts, the footage focused on jarring images of rioters confronting police: yelling epithets, throwing objects and pushing past barricades and outnumbered Capitol Police.

