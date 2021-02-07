Pope greets public again at Vatican as faithful gather a safe distance apart

Pope greets public again at Vatican as faithful gather a safe distance apart
Pope Francis waves to the people below (Gregorio Borgia/AP)
Sun, 07 Feb, 2021 - 19:44
Associated Press Reporter

Pope Francis has resumed greeting the public in St Peter’s Square at the Vatican, seven weeks after he halted the Sunday noon ritual to discourage crowds from gathering during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Smiling broadly, Francis appeared at an Apostolic Palace window overlooking the square and greeted a couple of hundred people standing a safe distance apart. Most held umbrellas on a drizzly, windy day.

“In the square again!” Francis said.

People gather to see Pope Francis at the Vatican (Gregorio Borgia/AP)

He appeared on the first Sunday since the Rome area regained Italy’s “yellow zone” designation, which carries the least restrictions on movement.

Normally thousands of pilgrims, tourists and locals would turn out in the vast square on Sundays to hear the pope.

But Italy is not allowing travel between regions in the country, and with stringent measures discouraging arrivals from overseas, tourism and pilgrimages have practically evaporated.

More in this section

Germany Cave Accident Man dies diving in cave in Germany
Winter weather Feb 7th 2021 Heavy snow and strong winds hit parts of Britain
India Glacier Flooding Three dead, dozens missing after broken glacier floods Indian power plants
coronavirusvaticanpa-sourceplace: international
Obit Shultz

Ronald Reagan’s long-time secretary of state George Shultz dies aged 100

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, February 6, 2021

  • 1
  • 9
  • 22
  • 34
  • 41
  • 43
  • 20

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices