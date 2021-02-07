Man dies diving in cave in Germany

Man dies diving in cave in Germany
Cave rescuers at the site of the incident in Germany (Ralph Goppelt/dpa via AP)
Sun, 07 Feb, 2021 - 13:14
Associated Press Reporter

A 57-year-old man has died while diving in a cave in the German state of Bavaria, police said.

The man was part of an experienced four-person team diving inside a cave near Dietfurt, which belongs to the long system of Muehlbachquell caves in southern Germany, news agency dpa reported.

A rescue team involving firefighters, police and mountaineers were unable to save the man.

Police said the man died in an accident about 700 metres away from the entrance inside the water, but investigators were still trying to find out what exactly happened.

The other three cavers were not injured.

More in this section

India Glacier Flooding Three dead, dozens missing after broken glacier floods Indian power plants
Myanmar Internet access restored as Myanmar coup protests grow
Iran US US must lift sanctions before return to nuclear deal, says Iran’s leader
cavepa-sourceplace: international
Winter weather Feb 7th 2021

Heavy snow and strong winds hit parts of Britain

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, February 6, 2021

  • 1
  • 9
  • 22
  • 34
  • 41
  • 43
  • 20

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices