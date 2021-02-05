Dame Julie Andrews leads tributes to ‘consummate actor’ Christopher Plummer

Dame Julie Andrews has led tributes to her The Sound Of Music co-star Christopher Plummer, who has died aged 91.

The actor died at home on Friday in Connecticut, in the US, according to his manager.

Dame Julie, 85 – who starred opposite Plummer in the 1965 hit, labelled him a “consummate actor” and a “cherished friend”.

Christopher Plummer (Ian West/PA)

In a statement to the PA news agency, she added: “I treasure the memories of our work together and all the humour and fun we shared through the years.

“My heart and condolences go out to his lovely wife Elaine and his daughter Amanda.”

Plummer enjoyed a varied career across film, television and theatre and in 2012 became the oldest actor to win an Oscar.

He was handed the best supporting actor gong for his part in Beginners.

The official Twitter account for The Oscars shared a tribute to Plummer.

“Christopher Plummer beguiled audiences across generations in memorable roles from Captain von Trapp in The Sound of Music to Harlan Thrombey in Knives Out,” a statement said.

“He worked steadily for 60+ years, winning a Best Supporting Actor Oscar in 2012 for Beginners. He will be missed.”

Lord Of The Rings actor Elijah Wood tweeted: “So sad to hear that Christopher Plummer has passed. What a legend.”

Star Trek star George Takei labelled Plummer a “giant of stage and screen”.

In a tweet, he added: “Rest in eternal music, Captain Von Trapp.”

Inception actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt tweeted: “Christopher Plummer… one of the greats.”

Netflix described Plummer as “a master of the craft whose films will live on forever”.

“Christopher Plummer brought warmth, humanity, and complexity to every performance throughout his extensive career,” a tweet from the streaming giant added.

(Ian West/PA)

Plummer continued to star in major films well into later life and in 2019 featured in Knives Out alongside James Bond actor Daniel Craig.

However Plummer, who also starred on Broadway and in Royal Shakespeare Company productions, is perhaps best known for playing Captain Georg von Trapp in 1965 film The Sound Of Music.

In 2017, it was announced the Canadian actor would replace Kevin Spacey in All The Money In The World after allegations of sexual misconduct emerged against Spacey.

The following year he was nominated for another Oscar for his role, after being enlisted at the 11th hour, as frugal billionaire J Paul Getty in Sir Ridley Scott’s film.