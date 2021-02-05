Snow strands drivers in Scotland as weekend of extreme weather set to hit UK

Snow strands drivers in Scotland as weekend of extreme weather set to hit UK
Vehicles were stranded by snow on the A835 between Ullapool and Garve (Bear Scotland/PA)
Fri, 05 Feb, 2021 - 12:33
Mike Bedigan, PA

Heavy snow in northern Scotland has left drivers in need of rescue as the UK braces for a nail-biting first weekend of February.

Multiple flood warnings have been issued across England by the Environment Agency and extreme weather is expected to cause disruption to transport and power.

The Met Office has extended warnings for snow and ice covering the length of Britain from midday on Saturday to midnight on Monday.

On Friday, around 20 vehicles were stranded in snow at Loch Droma, north west of Inverness, and emergency services have been assisting a rescue operation, Highland Council said.

The closed snow gates on the road leading to the Cairngorm Ski Centre near Aviemore (Jane Barlow/PA)

Road management organisation Bear Scotland said the vehicles became stranded in two-metre snow drifts.

Network Rail said services have been disrupted on the Highland Mainline despite plough trains being used to clear snow.

A Met Office amber weather warning for snow is in place across large parts of Scotland until 6am on Saturday.

Up to 20-30cm of snow is expected in areas above 150cm and 10-15cm in low levels, which could cause road and rail disruption, and power cuts.

There are currently 36 flood warnings in place across parts of England, along the River Severn and the River Thames, put in place by the Environment Agency.

In Maidenhead, parts of Cookham were left submerged after heavy rains caused flooding at Widbrook Common.

Residents living by the Jubilee River previously expressed concern over the efficacy of the local flood relief system and fear that prolonged wet weather could lead to a repeat of 2014, which saw properties flooded twice in the space of two months.

Read More

Beast from the East 2.0: Met Éireann briefing local authorities on potential 'significant snow event'

More in this section

Colleagues in tears and night panics – ICU doctors describe coronavirus despair Colleagues in tears and night panics – ICU doctors describe coronavirus despair
Nepal Politics Tens of thousands rally in support of Nepal’s embattled PM
General Election 2019 Bring your own pencil: UK local elections set to go ahead ‘as planned’ in May
winterpa-sourceplace: ukplace: scotland

Hundreds join protest against coup in Myanmar as resistance spreads

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, February 3, 2021

  • 8
  • 9
  • 26
  • 41
  • 42
  • 44
  • 6

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices