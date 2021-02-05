Beast from the East 2.0: Snow predicted to bring nationwide disruption from Wednesday

Widespread disruptions are predicted for next weekend as heavy snow is expected to fall across the country from Wednesday.

Forecasters are predicting the possibility the country could see conditions similar to those during the Beast from the East storm of 2018.

Met Éireann is forecasting severe frost and ice from Sunday and into early next week with falls of sleet and snow also being forecast.

Very cold conditions, with widespread frost and ice, are forecast on Sunday night, with temperatures dropping to around -3C.

Cathal Nolan, Founder of Ireland’s Weather Channel, says the heaviest snow is likely to fall on Wednesday and Friday.

"We're keeping a very close eye on two particular systems that were picked up by various weather models," he said.

"They seem to bring a spell of more prolonged and organised snow into the country, certainly on Wednesday and then the models did pick up on a similar event occurring on Friday."

Mr Nolan added the two systems could bring widespread disruption and some heavy snowfalls right across the country.

"If they continue to play out over the course of the coming days as they have done... then certainly there does exist the potential for a snow event next week on par with that experienced in 2018."

Here is our 10 day Atlantic Chart, showing the pressure and precipitation forecast in 6 hour intervals.https://t.co/9Giuj4CR5mhttps://t.co/9gKN6SVok4 pic.twitter.com/qscXnPAJ5I — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) February 4, 2021