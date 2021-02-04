House Democrats ask Trump to testify under oath for impeachment case

House Democrats have asked former president Donald Trump to testify under oath for his Senate impeachment trial.
A Trump adviser did not immediately return a message seeking comment about the letter from House impeachment managers.
The Senate impeachment trial starts in earnest on February 9.
The people made their selection.— House Democrats (@HouseDemocrats) February 3, 2021
Yet Donald Trump incited a violent mob to remain in office against the will of the people.
He WILL be held accountable.
Mr Trump is charged with inciting a mob of supporters that stormed the US Capitol in Washington on January 6.