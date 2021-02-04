House Democrats ask Trump to testify under oath for impeachment case

House Democrats ask Trump to testify under oath for impeachment case
Donald Trump speaks at a rally in Washington (Jacquelyn Martin/AP)
Thu, 04 Feb, 2021 - 18:24
Eric Tucker, Associated Press

House Democrats have asked former president Donald Trump to testify under oath for his Senate impeachment trial.

A Trump adviser did not immediately return a message seeking comment about the letter from House impeachment managers.

The Senate impeachment trial starts in earnest on February 9.

Mr Trump is charged with inciting a mob of supporters that stormed the US Capitol in Washington on January 6.

