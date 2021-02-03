GlaxoSmithKline and CureVac to make Covid vaccines targeting new variants

GlaxoSmithKline and CureVac to make Covid vaccines targeting new variants
Wed, 03 Feb, 2021 - 08:48
UK-based drug maker GlaxoSmithKline and Germany’s CureVac say they plan to collaborate on a new generation of vaccines targeting emerging variants of Covid-19.

The announcement came as public health experts around the world raise concerns about mutations in the virus that may make existing vaccines less effective.

“The increase in emerging variants with the potential to reduce the efficacy of first-generation Covid-19 vaccines requires acceleration of efforts to develop vaccines against new variants to keep one step ahead of the pandemic,” the companies said in a statement on Wednesday.

“These next generation Covid-19 vaccines may either be used to protect people who have not been vaccinated before, or to serve as boosters in the event that Covid-19 immunity gained from an initial vaccination reduces over time.”

GSK said it will also help CureVac manufacture up to 100 million doses of its existing vaccine candidate this year.

Meanwhile, China has announced a plan to provide 10 million vaccine doses to developing nations through the global Covax initiative.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said Beijing is responding to a request from the World Health Organisation as developing countries seek to fill shortages predicted to run until March.

Mr Wang called it an important policy decision by China to ensure equitable distribution of vaccines and to promote international co-operation in efforts against the pandemic.

Latest

