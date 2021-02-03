Second Starship test flight goes badly for SpaceX

Second Starship test flight goes badly for SpaceX
SpaceX’s bullet-shaped Starship prototype explodes after crashing (Miguel Roberts/The Brownsville Herald/AP)
Wed, 03 Feb, 2021 - 00:40
Marcia Dunn, Associated Press

SpaceX’s second full test flight of its futuristic, bullet-shaped Starship ended in another fiery crash landing on Tuesday.

Elon Musk’s company launched its latest Starship prototype from the south-eastern tip of Texas, two months after the previous test ended in an equally explosive belly flop.

The full-scale stainless steel rocket reached its intended altitude of 6.2 miles, slightly lower than the last one.

All seemed to be going well as the rocket launched (Miguel Roberts/The Brownsville Herald/AP)

All seemed on schedule as the 160-foot Starship flipped on its side and began its descent. But it did not manage to straighten itself back up in time for a landing and slammed into the ground.

“We’ve just got to work on that landing a little bit,” said SpaceX launch commentator John Insprucker. “Reminder — this is a test flight.”

The next Starship stood nearby at the launch site in Boca Chica, Texas, during Tuesday’s test, which lasted six-and-a-half minutes.

SpaceX’s bullet-shaped Starship prototype rotates after its successful lift-off (Miguel Roberts/The Brownsville Herald/AP)

Mr Musk is developing Starship to carry people to Mars, perhaps in as little as several years. It’s the upper stage of his intended moon and Mars ships, meant to launch atop a mega rocket called Super Heavy that is still being developed.

SpaceX tried to launch Starship last week, but failed to secure the necessary approval from the Federal Aviation Administration, prompting a Twitter outburst from Musk.

More in this section

Italy Politics Italian president seeks non-political government to lead
Coronavirus - Tue Jan 26, 2021 Study shows AstraZeneca jab protects 12 weeks after single dose and may cut transmission
Myanmar The Lady and the Generals Citizens in Myanmar protest against coup with noise barrage
spacexdigitalpa-sourceplace: international
Exxon Mobil Results

Exxon posts huge loss for pandemic-hit 2020

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, January 30, 2021

  • 7
  • 17
  • 21
  • 28
  • 38
  • 41
  • 23

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices