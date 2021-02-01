At least five killed in rebel attack on Somalia hotel

At least five killed in rebel attack on Somalia hotel
A hotel security guard stands by wreckage in the aftermath of an attack on the Afrik hotel in Mogadishu, Somalia (Farah Abdi Warsameh/AP)
Mon, 01 Feb, 2021 - 10:26
Hassan Barise, Associated Press

At least five people have died in the attack on a Mogadishu hotel by Somalia’s al Shabab rebels that was ended early Monday by security forces, according to the Somali police force.

The siege of the Afrik hotel ended after a gun battle that lasted for more than eight hours, and all four rebel attackers were killed, Somali police spokesman Sadiq Adan Ali said.

The rebels exploded hand grenades and rocket-propelled grenades in their attempt to repulse the police forces who were closing in on them, he said.

In addition to those killed, 15 people were injured and have been taken to hospital, health authorities said.

A woman helps another who was wounded in an attack on the Afrik hotel in the capital Mogadishu (Farah Abdi Warsameh/AP)

Al Shabab claimed responsibility for the attack through their Andalus radio and Somalimemo website.

Among the dead are General Mohamed Nur Galal, a well-known retired army veteran who lived in the hotel.

Another general and more than 100 civilians were rescued from the hotel, which is near the strategic K-4 junction on the road to the capital city’s international airport, said Mr Ali.

The road leading to the airport has been reopened on Monday morning and forces are cleaning of the destruction caused by the explosion of a vehicle at the entrance to the hotel which started the attack Sunday.

Somalia’s President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed and the country’s prime minister condemned the attack and sent their condolences to the families of the deceased.

More in this section

Royal Year Harry accepts ‘substantial’ damages over false claim he snubbed Marines
Germany Parliament Germany looking to accelerate sluggish distribution of vaccines
UN Libya's Future Libyan factions begin meeting to choose interim unity government
hotelpa-sourceplace: international
Myanmar

Supporters of Myanmar’s military celebrate takeover

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, January 30, 2021

  • 7
  • 17
  • 21
  • 28
  • 38
  • 41
  • 23

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices