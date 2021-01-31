Donald Trump splits from two lawyers a week before impeachment trial

Donald Trump splits from two lawyers a week before impeachment trial
Former President Donald Trump (Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP)
Sun, 31 Jan, 2021 - 02:10
Jill Colvin, Mary Clare Jalonick and Eric Tucker, Associated Press

Former US President Donald Trump has reportedly parted ways with his lead impeachment lawyers little more more than a week before his trial.

Butch Bowers and Deborah Barbier, both South Carolina lawyers, have left the defence team in what one person described as a “mutual decision” that reflected a difference of opinion on the direction of the case.

The news was first reported by CNN and an anonymous source said announcements on the new additions to the legal team were expected in the coming days.

Mr Bowers and Mrs Barbier did not immediately return messages seeking comment.

Mr Trump is set to stand trial on the week of February 8 on a charge that he incited the riot inside the US Capitol.

Republicans and Trump aides have made clear that they intend to make a simple argument: The trial is unconstitutional because Mr Trump is no longer in office.

More in this section

Virus Outbreak Chile Chile hospital fire forces evacuation of hundreds
TV weather report interrupted by nine-month-old toddler walking into shot TV weather report interrupted by nine-month-old toddler walking into shot
Coronavirus - Sat Jan 17, 2021 WHO: Countries should pause vaccinations after frontline staff to ensure 'fair' distribution globally
trumppa-sourceplace: international
Romania Hospital Fire Protest

Protesters seek reprisals over deadly Romanian hospital fire

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, January 30, 2021

  • 7
  • 17
  • 21
  • 28
  • 38
  • 41
  • 23

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices