Donald Trump splits from two lawyers a week before impeachment trial

Former US President Donald Trump has reportedly parted ways with his lead impeachment lawyers little more more than a week before his trial.

Butch Bowers and Deborah Barbier, both South Carolina lawyers, have left the defence team in what one person described as a “mutual decision” that reflected a difference of opinion on the direction of the case.

The news was first reported by CNN and an anonymous source said announcements on the new additions to the legal team were expected in the coming days.

Mr Bowers and Mrs Barbier did not immediately return messages seeking comment.

Mr Trump is set to stand trial on the week of February 8 on a charge that he incited the riot inside the US Capitol.

Republicans and Trump aides have made clear that they intend to make a simple argument: The trial is unconstitutional because Mr Trump is no longer in office.