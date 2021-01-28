Pfizer/BioNTech say vaccine is effective against UK and South Africa Covid-19 variants

Covid-19 vaccine manufacturers Pfizer/ BioNTech have said that their product is effective against coronavirus variants first reported in South Africa and the UK.

In a statement, the companies said the new variants were “unlikely to lead to a significant reduction in the effectiveness of the vaccine."

In a recent study, The Pfizer BioNTech vaccine appeared to only lose a small amount of its effectiveness against a virus engineered to replicate some of the mutations found in the recently-reported South African coronavirus variant.

The vaccine recorded a higher effectiveness level against the so-called 'UK variant'.

The Pfizer/BioNTech study, which was carried out in the University of Texas Medical Branch (UTMB) has not yet been peer-reviewed, however.

The study also examined only two of the key mutations found in the South African variant, but the companies say they are now in the process of engineering a virus in which all mutations found in both variants will be present.

Results from that study are expected within two weeks.