Pfizer/BioNTech say vaccine is effective against UK and South Africa Covid-19 variants

In a recent study, The Pfizer BioNTech vaccine appeared to only lose a small amount of its effectiveness against a virus engineered to replicate some of the mutations found in the recently-reported South African coronavirus variant
Pfizer/BioNTech say vaccine is effective against UK and South Africa Covid-19 variants

The vaccine recorded a high level of effectiveness against the so-called 'UK variant'. File Picture: Nick Potts/PA Wire

Thu, 28 Jan, 2021 - 09:21
Steven Heaney

Covid-19 vaccine manufacturers Pfizer/ BioNTech have said that their product is effective against coronavirus variants first reported in South Africa and the UK.

In a statement, the companies said the new variants were “unlikely to lead to a significant reduction in the effectiveness of the vaccine."

In a recent study, The Pfizer BioNTech vaccine appeared to only lose a small amount of its effectiveness against a virus engineered to replicate some of the mutations found in the recently-reported South African coronavirus variant.

The vaccine recorded a higher effectiveness level against the so-called 'UK variant'. 

The Pfizer/BioNTech study, which was carried out in the University of Texas Medical Branch (UTMB) has not yet been peer-reviewed, however.

The study also examined only two of the key mutations found in the South African variant, but the companies say they are now in the process of engineering a virus in which all mutations found in both variants will be present.

Results from that study are expected within two weeks.

Read More

Fears Ireland's supply of AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine could be halved

More in this section

Germany Russia Navalny Russia detains allies of jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny
Ghislaine Maxwell - Epsom Ghislaine Maxwell deposition said she had no memory of anything amiss with Epstein
General Election 2019 UK Cabinet insist Boris Johnson’s mid-pandemic trip to Scotland is ‘absolutely essential’
#covid-19coronavirusvaccine
Virus Outbreak France

French police officials face action over Macarena party at station amid lockdown

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, January 27, 2021

  • 7
  • 24
  • 27
  • 33
  • 34
  • 40
  • 30

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices