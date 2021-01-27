EU demands access to AstraZeneca Covid-19 jabs produced in UK

European health commissioner Stella Kyriakides told the firm on Wednesday it is contractually obliged to send jabs produced in Oxford and Keele to EU member states
EU demands access to AstraZeneca Covid-19 jabs produced in UK
A dose of the Oxford/Astrazeneca coronavirus vaccine (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Wed, 27 Jan, 2021 - 17:22
Sam Blewett, PA Political Correspondent

The European Union has demanded access to AstraZeneca vaccines manufactured in UK plants as the bloc’s row with the pharmaceutical giant over a shortage of doses intensified.

European health commissioner Stella Kyriakides told the firm on Wednesday it is contractually obliged to send jabs produced in Oxford and Keele to EU member states.

AstraZeneca chief executive Pascal Soriot argued supply chain “teething issues” were fixed in the UK ahead of the bloc because Britain signed a contract three months earlier.

But Ms Kyriakides said: “We reject the logic of first come first served. That may work at the neighbourhood butchers but not in contracts.”

She denied the bloc would impose an export ban on vaccines leaving the EU but said the contract signed with AstraZeneca, which worked with Oxford University on its vaccine, contains two factories in the UK.

“There is no hierarchy of the factories. You are aware in the contracts there are four factories listed but it does not differentiate between the UK and Europe. The UK factories are part of our advance purchase agreements and that is why they have to deliver,” she added.

“We expect the doses that are in an advance purchase agreement to be delivered to the European Union.”

There were concerns that the UK could face supply issues for the Belgium-manufactured Pfizer jab if the EU imposed export controls, as previously suggested.

But Ms Kyriakides said: “Let me be absolutely clear, the European Union is not imposing an export ban on vaccines or restricting the export of vaccines to third countries.

“What we have proposed as a commission is an export transparency mechanism. What it will do is bring clarity on the production capacity of manufacturers.”

(PA Graphics)

In an interview with Italy’s La Repubblica newspaper, Mr Soriot said “we are basically two months behind where we want to be” in supplies due to manufacturing issues in Europe, citing problems in a Belgian plant.

He said there had been “teething issues” in the UK supply chain as well but that the deal with Britain was signed three months ahead of the EU’s.

“So with the UK we have had an extra three months to fix all the glitches we experienced,” he said.

He rejected the suggestion the firm was selling to the highest bidder “because we make no profit everywhere” under the agreement signed with Oxford University.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday that he had “total confidence” in the UK’s supply of jabs.

Read More

AstraZeneca says Covid-19 vaccine delivery talks with EU will go ahead

More in this section

Doomsday Clock 2021 Doomsday Clock remains at closest point ever to midnight
Global Covid-19 cases pass 100 million mark Global Covid-19 cases pass 100 million mark
Virus Outbreak Netherlands 131 arrested on ‘calmer’ night during virus curfew in Netherlands
coronavirusastrazenecapa-source#covid-19place: uk
Winter weather Jan 21st 2021

Production stopped at vaccine site while suspect package investigated

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, January 23, 2021

  • 5
  • 11
  • 15
  • 19
  • 33
  • 40
  • 8

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices