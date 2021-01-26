British Prime Minister offers deepest condolences as official UK death toll passes 100,000

Mr Johnson told a Downing Street press conference: “I’m sorry to have to tell you that today the number of deaths recorded from Covid in the UK has surpassed 100,000…
British Prime Minister offers deepest condolences as official UK death toll passes 100,000

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a media briefing in Downing Street, London (PA)

Tue, 26 Jan, 2021 - 18:26
Harriet Line, PA Deputy Political Editor

Boris Johnson has offered his “deepest condolences” to those who have lost relatives to coronavirus and pledged to ensure their loved ones are remembered as the UK government’s figure for Covid-19 deaths passed 100,000.

The British Prime Minister said that when the country comes through the crisis “we will come together as a nation to remember everyone we lost and to honour the selfless heroism of all those on the front line who gave their lives to save others”.

Mr Johnson told a Downing Street press conference: “I’m sorry to have to tell you that today the number of deaths recorded from Covid in the UK has surpassed 100,000…

“I offer my deepest condolences to everyone who’s lost a loved one: fathers and mothers, brothers and sisters, sons and daughters, and the many grandparents who have been taken.”

Separate figures published by statistics agencies – together with additional data on deaths in recent days – show there have been more than 115,000 deaths involving Covid-19 in the UK where the virus has been mentioned on the death certificate.

Mr Johnson told the briefing it was “hard to compute the sorrow contained in that grim statistic: the years of life lost, the family gatherings not attended and for so many relatives the missed chance to even say goodbye”.

(PA Graphics)

He said: “I think on this day I should just really repeat that I am deeply sorry for every life that has been lost and, of course, as I was Prime Minister I take full responsibility for everything that the Government has done.

“What I can tell you is that we truly did everything we could, and continue to do everything that we can, to minimise loss of life and to minimise suffering in what has been a very, very difficult stage, and a very, very difficult crisis for our country, and we will continue to do that, just as every government that is affected by this crisis around the world is continuing to do the same.”

Labour leader Keir Starmer said it was a “national tragedy”, adding: “We must never become numb to these numbers or treat them as just statistics. 

"Every death is a loved one, a friend, a neighbour, a partner or a colleague. It is an empty chair at the dinner table.”

Read More

UK will work with the European Union to avoid vaccine disruption – Matt Hancock

More in this section

International Space Station transits the moon First private space crew paying £40m each to fly to station
Teenager killed as tornado rips through Alabama town Teenager killed as tornado rips through Alabama town
Coronavirus - Mon Jan 25, 2021 UK will work with the European Union to avoid vaccine disruption – Matt Hancock
coronaviruspa-source#covid-19place: uk
Coronavirus - Mon Apr 20, 2020

Why the UK’s Covid death toll has passed 100,000 a second time

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, January 23, 2021

  • 5
  • 11
  • 15
  • 19
  • 33
  • 40
  • 8

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices