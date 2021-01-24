Rioting youths in Dutch village set fire to coronavirus testing centre

Rioting youths in Dutch village set fire to coronavirus testing centre
A police officer takes pictures of a coronavirus testing facility in a Dutch fishing village which was set alight (Peter Dejong/AP)
Sun, 24 Jan, 2021 - 11:59
Associated Press Reporter

Rioting youths protesting on the first night of a curfew in the Netherlands torched a coronavirus testing facility and threw fireworks at police in a Dutch fishing village.

Police said they fined more than 3,600 people nationwide for breaching the curfew that ran from 9pm on Saturday until 4.30am on Sunday, and arrested 25 people for breaching the curfew or for violence.

Video from the village of Urk, 50 miles north-east of Amsterdam, showed youths breaking into the coronavirus testing facility near the harbour before it was set ablaze.

A quiet street during the curfew in Amsterdam (Peter Dejong/AP)

The police and municipality issued a statement expressing their anger at the rioting.

“This is not only unacceptable, but also a slap in the face, especially for the local health authority staff who do all they can at the test centre to help people from Urk,” the local authorities said.

Police in Amsterdam also were bracing for another protest on Sunday, sending officers to a square where demonstrators clashed with police a week ago.

More in this section

Virus Outbreak Spain Mental Health Spain’s virus surge hits mental health of frontline workers
11 rescued after two weeks underground following China gold mine explosion 11 rescued after two weeks underground following China gold mine explosion
Coronavirus - Sat Jan 23, 2021 Vaccinated people could still spread virus, warns UK health official
coronavirusnetherlandspa-sourceplace: international
Portugal Presidential Election

Portugal chooses president amid surge in virus cases

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, January 23, 2021

  • 5
  • 11
  • 15
  • 19
  • 33
  • 40
  • 8

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices