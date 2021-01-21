Fire hits building at world’s largest vaccine maker in India

A fire has broken out at a building under construction at the Serum Institute of India, the world’s largest vaccine manufacturer.

The incident did not immediately affect a stockpile of Covid-19 vaccine, officials said.

Images showed huge plumes of smoke billowing from buildings as firefighters worked to extinguish the blaze in Pune, a city in India’s southern Maharashtra state.

Smoke rises from the Serum Institute of India in Pune (Rafiq Maqbool/AP)

AstraZeneca has contracted with the Serum Institute of India to make one billion doses of its Covid-19 vaccine for developing nations, including India.