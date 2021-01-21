Fire hits building at world’s largest vaccine maker in India

Fire hits building at world’s largest vaccine maker in India
Smoke rises from the Serum Institute of India, the world’s largest vaccine maker that is manufacturing the AstraZeneca/Oxford University vaccine, in Pune, India (Rafiq Maqbool/AP)
Thu, 21 Jan, 2021 - 10:43
Rafiq Maqbool, Associated Press

A fire has broken out at a building under construction at the Serum Institute of India, the world’s largest vaccine manufacturer.

The incident did not immediately affect a stockpile of Covid-19 vaccine, officials said.

Images showed huge plumes of smoke billowing from buildings as firefighters worked to extinguish the blaze in Pune, a city in India’s southern Maharashtra state.

Smoke rises from the Serum Institute of India in Pune (Rafiq Maqbool/AP)

AstraZeneca has contracted with the Serum Institute of India to make one billion doses of its Covid-19 vaccine for developing nations, including India.

More in this section

Brexit Goods flowing effectively between Great Britain and N Ireland – UK government
Joe Biden Joe Biden targets Donald Trump policies as he takes helm as US president
Coronavirus - Wed Jan 20, 2021 UK Prime Minister warns more lives will be lost as UK records deadliest day of pandemic
coronavirusfirepa-sourceplace: international
Iraq Violence

Twin suicide bombings rip through market in central Baghdad

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, January 20, 2021

  • 10
  • 15
  • 18
  • 23
  • 28
  • 33
  • 38

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices