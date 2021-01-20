Donald Trump expected to pardon former strategist Steve Bannon

US President Donald Trump is expected to pardon his former chief strategist Steve Bannon as part of a flurry of last-minute clemency action, a source said.

The person, who spoke on condition of anonymity, stressed that Mr Trump has flip-flopped repeatedly as he mulls his final clemency action, and warned the decision could be reversed until it is formally unveiled.

Mr Trump is expected to offer pardons and commutations to as many as 100 people in the hours before he leaves office at noon on Wednesday, according to two people briefed on the plans.

Former White House advisor Steve Bannon (Jane Barlow/PA)

The list is expected to include names unfamiliar to the American public – regular people who have spent years languishing in prison – as well as politically connected friends and allies like those he has pardoned in the past.

Bannon has been charged with duping thousands of investors who believed their money would be used to fulfil Mr Trump’s chief campaign promise to build a wall along the southern border.

Instead, he allegedly diverted over a million dollars, paying a salary to one campaign official and personal expenses for himself.

Mr Trump has already pardoned a slew of long-time associates and supporters, including his former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort; Charles Kushner, the father of his son-in-law; his long-time friend and adviser Roger Stone; and his former national security adviser Michael Flynn.