UK records highest number of daily Covid-19 deaths since outbreak began

Public Health England said the figure was of those who had died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 as of Tuesday, bringing the UK total to 91,470
The UK has recorded a further 1,610 coronavirus deaths (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Tue, 19 Jan, 2021 - 17:20
Luke Powell, PA

The UK has recorded a further 1,610 coronavirus deaths – the highest number reported on a single day since the outbreak began.

Public Health England said the figure was of those who had died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 as of Tuesday, bringing the UK total to 91,470.

Separate figures published by the UK’s statistics agencies for deaths where Covid-19 has been mentioned on the death certificate, together with additional data on deaths that have occurred in recent days, show that there have now been 108,000 deaths involving Covid-19 in the UK.

The British government also said that, as of 9am on Tuesday, there had been a further 33,355 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK.

It brings the total number of cases in the UK to 3,466,849.

Responding to the latest figures, shadow health secretary Jonathan Ashworth tweeted: “Awful. Horrific. Devastating. And it didn’t have to be like this.”

