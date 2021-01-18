Catastrophic moral failure if vaccines not delivered fairly – WHO

The world is on the brink of a “catastrophic moral failure” in the distribution of Covid-19 vaccines, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has warned.

Global health leaders said that in one low-income country just 25 people have been vaccinated.

The WHO’s director-general Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus called for equitable distribution of the vaccine.

“The world is on the brink of a catastrophic moral failure – and the price of this failure will be paid with lives and livelihoods in the world’s poorest countries,” he told the WHO’s executive board meeting.

Dr Tedros added: “It’s right that all governments want to prioritise vaccinating their own health workers and older people first.

“But it’s not right that younger, healthier adults in rich countries are vaccinated before health workers and older people in poorer countries.

“There will be enough vaccine for everyone. But, right now, we must work together as one global family to prioritise those most at risk of severe diseases and death, in all countries.

“More than 39 million doses of vaccine have now been administered in at least 49 higher-income countries. Just 25 doses have been given in one lowest-income country. Not 25 million; not 25 thousand; just 25.”

Dr Tedros added that a “me first” approach would prolong the pandemic as well as human and economic suffering.

A global vaccine-sharing fund, Covax, is preparing to deliver its first doses in February.

“Even as they speak the language of equitable access, some countries and companies continue to prioritise bilateral deals, going around Covax, driving up prices and attempting to jump to the front of the queue,” Dr Tedros added.

“This is wrong. 44 bilateral deals were signed last year and at least 12 have already been signed this year.

“The situation is compounded by the fact that most manufacturers have prioritised regulatory approval in rich countries where the profits are highest, rather than submitting full dossiers to WHO.”