World leaders to address virtual forum after Davos gathering cancelled

World leaders to address virtual forum after Davos gathering cancelled
Xi Jinping (Andy Wong/AP), Narednra Modi and Cyril Ramaphosa (Victoria Jones/Jonathan Brady/PA)
Mon, 18 Jan, 2021 - 16:19
Associated Press Reporter

Organisers of the World Economic Forum are expecting leaders including Chinese President Xi Jinping, Indian prime minister Narendra Modi, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa for a virtual gathering next week — after Covid-19 cancelled the annual in-person event of Davos, Switzerland.

Forum founder Klaus Schwab said the aim of the virtual Davos Agenda week meeting starting on January 25 is to restore trust and engage all stakeholders in business, government, civil society and beyond to help build a “more peaceful and prosperous post-corona era”.

The event runs throughout the week with daily themes on subjects like economic systems, responsible growth, cooperation and the harnessing of technologies in the Fourth Industrial Revolution, a common theme at Davos events.

Angela Merkel and Emmanuel Macron (Matt Cardy/PA)

Borge Brende, the forum president, said Mr Xi and Mr Modi will be joined also by Japanese prime minister Yoshihide Suga and South Korean President Moon Jae-in for the event, and such leaders will consider “the role that Asia will play in the recovery”.

Others expected include Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, French President Emmanuel Macron and President Ivan Duque of Colombia.

Exceptionally this year, forum organisers are planning to hold the annual event that draws thousands of elites in-person this spring in Singapore.

More in this section

Trump Oval Office farewell note tradition in doubt as Donald Trump clears his desk
Germany Russia Navalny Russian court orders Alexei Navalny to jail for 30 days
RAF Typhoons intercept Russian aircraft Russia hoping for extension to arms pact with US before it expires
davosdigitalpa-sourceplace: international
World leaders to address virtual forum after Davos gathering cancelled

Security scare at Joe Biden's inauguration rehearsal prompted by fire at homeless camp

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, January 16, 2021

  • 12
  • 17
  • 22
  • 32
  • 38
  • 39
  • 40

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices