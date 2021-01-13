Joe Biden names former ambassador to UN as international development boss

Joe Biden names former ambassador to UN as international development boss

President-elect Joe Biden (Susan Walsh/AP)

Wed, 13 Jan, 2021 - 12:46
Associated Press Reporter

President-elect Joe Biden has selected Samantha Power, the US ambassador to the United Nations under President Barack Obama, to run the US Agency for International Development.

That is the agency that oversees US foreign humanitarian and development aid.

Mr Biden made the announcement and said he was elevating the position to the National Security Council in the White House.

He called Ms Power “a world-renowned voice of conscience and moral clarity”.

Ms Power served as UN ambassador from 2013 to 2017.

She won a Pulitzer Prize in 2003 for her book A Problem From Hell: America And The Age Of Genocide, about the US foreign policy response to genocide.

Read More

How Donald Trump’s second impeachment will unfold

More in this section

Coronavirus - Wed Jan 13, 2021 Boris Johnson promises 24/7 vaccinations in UK as soon as possible
Virus Outbreak China China’s rural areas urged to be vigilant ahead of Lunar New Year migration
Capitol Breach How Donald Trump’s second impeachment will unfold
bidenpa-sourceplace: international
Germany Art Trove

Artworks looted under Nazi rule handed over by German authorities

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, January 9, 2021

  • 10
  • 17
  • 42
  • 43
  • 45
  • 47
  • 37

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices