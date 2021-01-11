UN chief Antonio Guterres declares he will seek second term

UN chief Antonio Guterres declares he will seek second term
UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres (Jack Hill/The Times/PA)
Mon, 11 Jan, 2021 - 18:48
Edith M Lederer, Associated Press

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has officially declared that he is seeking a second five-year term at the helm of the United Nations.

Mr Guterres said in a letter to General Assembly President Volkan Bozkir that “It would be my honour to continue to serve the organisation in pursuing its purposes and fulfilling its noble objectives”.

The former Portuguese prime minister and UN refugee chief was elected by the 193-member assembly to succeed Ban Ki-moon after a hotly contested race in October 2016 that initially included 13 candidates.

Former UN secretary general Ban Ki-moon (Niall Carson/PA)

Mr Guterres took office on January 1, 2017.

“I am available to serve a second term as secretary-general of the United Nations, if that will be the will of member states,” Mr Guterres said in a letter to Mr Bozkir obtained by the Associated Press.

UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said Mr Guterres was responding to a letter from Mr Bozkir on Friday asking his “intentions regarding a second mandate”.

Mr Dujarric said Mr Guterres informed the five permanent members of the Security Council – the United States, Russia, China, Britain and France – on Friday and then spoke to leaders of the UN’s regional groups.

He also sent a letter on Monday to the Security Council, the spokesman said.

More in this section

Trump Formenting Violence America United theme unveiled ahead of Joe Biden inauguration
Trump Washington Monument area closed to public ahead of Joe Biden inauguration
Obit Nancy Bush Ellis Nancy Bush, sister to one president and aunt to another, dies aged 94
guterrespa-sourceplace: international
Coronavirus - Mon Jan 11, 2021

UK health secretary warns health system under ‘significant pressure’ and urges British public to stay home

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, January 9, 2021

  • 10
  • 17
  • 42
  • 43
  • 45
  • 47
  • 37

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices