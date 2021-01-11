Washington Monument area closed to public ahead of Joe Biden inauguration

Washington Monument area closed to public ahead of Joe Biden inauguration
The Washington Monument is seen in the background, as Marine One lands on the South Lawn (Evan Vucci/AP)
Mon, 11 Jan, 2021 - 17:43
Associated Press Reporter

The US National Parks Service is shutting down public access to the Washington Monument until January 24, citing threats surrounding Joe Biden’s inauguration.

The agency said on Monday that it was implementing the temporary closure “in response to credible threats to visitors and park resources”.

Parks officials say that groups involved in last week’s riot at the US Capitol are continuing to “threaten to disrupt” Mr Biden’s inauguration on January 20.

President-elect Joe Biden (Susan Walsh/AP)

As a result, officials are shutting down tours at the Washington Monument beginning on Monday, running through to January 24.

They say they may also institute some temporary closures to roads, parking areas and toilets on the National Mall and could extend the closures “if the conditions persist”.

More in this section

Obit Nancy Bush Ellis Nancy Bush, sister to one president and aunt to another, dies aged 94
Republicans block House call for Mike Pence to oust Donald Trump Republicans block House call for Mike Pence to oust Donald Trump
Trump Democrats begin process of impeachment against Trump for ‘incitement of insurrection’
protestsmonumentpa-sourceplace: international
Trump Formenting Violence

America United theme unveiled ahead of Joe Biden inauguration

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, January 9, 2021

  • 10
  • 17
  • 42
  • 43
  • 45
  • 47
  • 37

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices