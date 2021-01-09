Twitter hides Iranian leader’s conspiracy post about UK and US vaccines

Twitter hides Iranian leader’s conspiracy post about UK and US vaccines
Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei (Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader via AP)
Sat, 09 Jan, 2021 - 11:44
Associated Press reporters

Twitter has hidden a post on the account of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on a coronavirus vaccine conspiracy theory.

The tweet from the account of Mr Khamenei, who has the final say on all state matters in Iran, claimed Covid-19 vaccines imported from the US or UK were “completely untrustworthy”.

“It’s not unlikely they would want to contaminate other nations,” the tweet said.

(PA Graphics)

It also claimed that French coronavirus vaccines “aren’t trustworthy”.

A tweet on the leader’s Farsi-language account that appeared to make similar claims was still visible.

On Friday, Mr Khamenei announced a ban on importing American and British vaccines, but he has cleared vaccine imports from other “safe” places.

(PA Graphics)

Iran in December began the human test phase of its own vaccine which it is expected to distribute in the spring.

Tehran has struggled to stem the worst virus outbreak in the Middle East, which has infected more than 1.2 million people and killed over 56,000.

More in this section

Trump supporter who died in Capitol siege followed QAnon conspiracy – family Trump supporter who died in Capitol siege followed QAnon conspiracy – family
Spain Storm Filomena Blizzard covers Spain in white and brings Madrid to a standstill
North Korea Party Congress North Korea threatens to build more nuclear weapons amid US ‘hostility’
coronavirusiranpa-sourceplace: international
Twitter hides Iranian leader’s conspiracy post about UK and US vaccines

Boeing 737 carrying 62 passengers loses contact after takeoff in Indonesia

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, January 6, 2021

  • 8
  • 10
  • 14
  • 23
  • 39
  • 47
  • 5

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices