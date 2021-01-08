Donald Trump confirms he will not attend inauguration of Joe Biden

Donald Trump confirms he will not attend inauguration of Joe Biden
President Donald Trump has said he will not attend his successor Joe Biden’s inauguration on January 20 as political rivals sought to oust the incumbent president before the scheduled transition.

Mr Trump tweeted to confirm he would not be present at the Capitol when Mr Biden takes the oath of office just hours after he made a video statement finally acknowledging that Mr Biden had won the race to the White House.

Traditionally the outgoing president and president-elect travel together to the ceremony at the Capitol from the White House.

In the earlier video statement, Mr Trump committed to a “seamless transition of power” as he conceded the race and condemned supporters who rioted at the US Capitol.

Mr Trump spoke out against the violence seen in Washington DC on Wednesday, calling it a “heinous attack” that left him “outraged by the violence, lawlessness and mayhem”.

He also said now that Congress has certified the results, the “new administration will be inaugurated on January 20” and his “focus now turns to ensuring a smooth, orderly and seamless transition of power”.

Mr Trump did not address his role in inciting the violence in his video.

