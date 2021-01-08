US daily coronavirus death toll passes 4,000 for the first time

The US has topped 4,000 daily deaths from coronavirus for the first time, breaking a record set just one day earlier.

The tally from Johns Hopkins University shows the US had 4,085 deaths.

The US had nearly 275,000 new coronavirus cases as well.

The numbers are another reminder of the worsening situation following travel for holidays and family gatherings, along with more time indoors during the winter months.

There has been a surge in cases and deaths in California, Arizona, Texas and Florida.

More than 365,000 Americans have died from coronavirus.