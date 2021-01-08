President Donald Trump condemns Capitol riot and concedes election to Joe Biden

US President Donald Trump (Jacquelyn Martin/AP)
Fri, 08 Jan, 2021 - 00:43
Associated Press Reporter

President Donald Trump has condemned supporters who rioted at the US Capitol and conceded to President-elect Joe Biden in a new video message.

Mr Trump spoke out against the violence seen in Washington DC on Wednesday, calling it a “heinous attack” that left him “outraged by the violence, lawlessness and mayhem”.

He also said now that Congress has certified the results, the “new administration will be inaugurated on January 20” and his “focus now turns to ensuring a smooth orderly and seamless transition of power”.

Mr Trump did not address his role in inciting the violence. But he did tell his supporters that, while he knows they are “disappointed”, he wanted them to know “our incredible journey is only just beginning”.

It came hours after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Mr Trump should immediately be removed from office or Congress may proceed to impeach him.

Ms Pelosi joined those calling on the Cabinet to invoke the 25th Amendment to force Mr Trump from office.

