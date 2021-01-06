Vice President and Senators evacuated as protestors storm US Capitol Building 

A protestors sitting in the chair of the Speaker of the US House. Picture: Igor Bobic/ Twitter

Wed, 06 Jan, 2021 - 19:26
Ben Fox, Associated Press

Additional Reporting: Steven Heaney

Update: Senators inside the US Capitol Building, who had been preparing to formally declare Joe Biden the next US President, have been evacuated.

Among the evacuees is US Vice-President Mike Pence. 

Democrat of Virginia Congressman from Virgina, Gerry Connolly confirmed on Twitter that members were given gas masks before being moved from the floor. Tear gas was dispensed in the Rotunda.

There are reports of an 'armed stand-off' outside the doors of the Senate floor.

Earlier: The US Capitol building has gone into lockdown, with politicians inside, as violent clashes broke out between supporters of President Donald Trump and police.

An announcement was played inside the Capitol as politicians were meeting and expected to vote to affirm Joe Biden’s victory.

Due to an “external security threat,” no-one could enter or exit the Capitol complex, the recording said.

Trump supporters (John Minchillo/AP)

Both chambers abruptly went into recess.

The skirmishes occurred outside in the very spot where president-elect Biden will be inaugurated in just two weeks.

Protesters tore down metal barricades at the bottom of the Capitol’s steps and were met by officers in riot gear.

Some tried to push past the officers who held shields and officers could be seen firing pepper spray into the crowd to keep them back.

Some in the crowd were shouting “traitors” as officers tried to keep them back.

A suspicious package was also reported in the area, Capitol Police said.

The mayor of Washington DC, Muriel Bowser, has now announced a citywide curfew from 6pm tonight until 6am tomorrow.

The skirmishes came just shortly after President Trump addressed thousands of his supporters, riling up the crowd with his baseless claims of election fraud at a rally near the White House on Wednesday ahead of Congress’ vote.

“We will not let them silence your voices,” Trump told the protesters, who had lined up before sunrise to get a prime position to hear the president.

More to follow . . .

protestspa-source#liveblogplace: international
