EMA delays decision on Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine 

The expected decision has been delayed until Wednesday this week. 
Boxes containing vials of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine sit in a refrigerator at Augusta University in Augusta, Georgia. Picture: Michael Holahan/The Augusta Chronicle via AP

Mon, 04 Jan, 2021 - 19:28
Ciarán Sunderland

Today's expected decision on the use of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has been delayed. 

The European Union's (EU) medicines regulator announced the decision on Twitter. 

In a Tweet, the EMA said: "EMA's committee for human medicines (CHMP) discussion on Covid-19 vaccine Moderna has not concluded today. 

"It will continue on Wednesday January 6, 2021. No further communication will be issued today by EMA."

It had been expected to make an announcement following a meeting this evening, which was brought forward following pressure from EU countries battling rising Covid-19 infection rates.

The original decision was expected next week on January 12. In December 2020 the US's medicines regulator, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) gave the vaccine the all-clear for use. 

The decision by the FDA was the world’s first clearance for Moderna’s vaccine.

Moderna’s vaccine is easier to handle than the already approved Pfizer/BioNTech since it does not need to be stored at ultra-frozen temperatures.

The US company said its coronavirus vaccine offers high levels of protection and that trials have shown no serious safety concerns

The phase three results suggest vaccine efficacy against the disease was 94.1%, and vaccine efficacy against severe Covid-19 was 100%.

#covid-19
