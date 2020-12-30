Rapper Diddy hands out Covid cash relief in Miami neighbourhood

Rapper Diddy hands out Covid cash relief in Miami neighbourhood
Rapper Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs passes out 50 dollar notes to residents in the Overtown neighbourhood of Miami (Lynne Sladky/AP)
Wed, 30 Dec, 2020 - 10:50
Associated Press Reporter

Rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs has provided some coronavirus relief in a Miami neighbourhood, handing out 50 dollar notes amid a crowd of hundreds.

He was joined by his children at the event set up to help Overtown neighbourhood residents facing economic hardship during the pandemic.

In addition to the cash, 50 dollar (£37) Publix supermarket gift cards and bags containing hygiene products were also handed out.

Residents in the Overtown neighbourhood of Miami wait in line to receive gift cards and gift bags with essentials (Lynne Sladky/AP)

Diddy’s charitable foundation is also working with music festival and nightlife organiser Michael Gardner and the local group Teens Exercising Extraordinary Success to provide rental assistance for 175 families.

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs meets residents (Lynne Sladky/AP)

Diddy wore a clear face shield and black gloves as he worked his way through the crowd, greeting fans and families.

More in this section

South Korea Samsung Electronics Lee Prosecutors seek nine-year prison term for Samsung chief Lee
Brexit EU officials sign post-Brexit trade deal with UK
Virus Outbreak Germany Vaccine Germany reports more than 1,000 Covid-related deaths in a day for first time
diddydigitalpa-sourceplace: international
Rapper Diddy hands out Covid cash relief in Miami neighbourhood

EU officials sign post-Brexit trade deal with UK

READ NOW

Latest

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, December 26, 2020

  • 22
  • 23
  • 24
  • 28
  • 32
  • 41
  • 44

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices