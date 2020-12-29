History-making Irish grandmother receives second Pfizer vaccine dose in UK

Margaret Keenan, 91, receives her second dose of the Pfizer/BioNtech Covid-19 vaccine from modern matron May Parsons at University Hospital, Coventry Pictuyre: Jonny Weeks/The Guardian/PA

Tue, 29 Dec, 2020 - 22:40
Aine Fox and Richard Vernalls, PA

A grandmother who became the first person in the world to receive the Pfizer vaccine earlier this month following its clinical approval has been given her second dose.

Margaret Keenan was given the follow-up injection at Coventry University Hospital in the UK on Tuesday, three weeks after making history with the first jab.

The 91-year-old, who celebrated a birthday in between jabs, received an injection on December 8, describing it as a “whirlwind” day.

NHS England said at the time that she would have a “booster jab” 21 days later “to ensure she has the best chance of being protected against the virus”.

Mrs Keenan, who has lived in Coventry for more than 60 years but is originally from Enniskillen, Northern Ireland, is now recovering well after her second jab, University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire NHS Trust said.

Margaret Keenan, (right), 91, chats with Betty Miller, 90, after they both received their second dose of the Pfizer/BioNtech Covid-19 vaccine at University Hospital, Coventry (Jonny Weeks/The Guardian/PA)

Professor Andy Hardy, trust chief executive, said: “We were delighted to welcome Margaret Keenan back to Coventry’s University Hospital today to safely receive the second dose of the vaccination, after she became the first person in the world to receive the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine following its clinical approval.

“Our hardworking staff who have been involved in the vaccination programme have remained in contact with Margaret’s family since that day and we are delighted that Margaret has been continuing to recover well at home following her discharge from hospital.

(PA Graphics)

“It’s important that everyone comes forward to get the jab when they are invited to do so and, like other hospitals and GP surgeries across the country, we’ll be following the latest expert advice and evidence to invite people to get vaccinated at the time they need it.”

The most recent figures published by the Department of Health last week showed that the number of people to have had their first jab between December 8 and December 20 in the UK was 616,933.

But speaking on Christmas Eve, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said almost 800,000 people had been given their first dose of the two-stage vaccine.

Margaret Keenan, 90, is the first patient in the United Kingdom to receive the Pfizer/BioNtech Covid-19 vaccine at University Hospital, Coventry on December 8 (Jacob King/PA)

Since the initial jabs were given in hospitals, the rollout has widened to GP-led sites and care homes.

