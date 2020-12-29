UK reports record 53,135 new Covid-19 cases

Hospitals in England are now treating more patients than during the peak of the first wave of coronavirus infections in early April.
Today's figure tops the previous highest figure of 41,385, recorded yesterday.

Tue, 29 Dec, 2020 - 17:26
Steven Heaney

The UK has reported 53,135 new cases of Covid-19 today - the largest figure since the beginning of the pandemic.

There were also 414 deaths reported within 28 days of a positive Covid-19 test result. Yesterday, that figure was 357.

Today’s figure tops the previous highest figure of 41,385, recorded yesterday.

Hospitals in England are now treating more patients than during the peak of the first wave of coronavirus infections in early April.

Over 21,700 hospital beds in England are currently occupied by patients with Covid-19 - 1,600 of whom are using ventilators. 

Today's cases rises will likely add to mounting pressure on the UK government to expand the toughest coronavirus restrictions in the country.

UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock is set to announce any changes to restriction areas in a statement to the Commons tomorrow. 

Earlier, an Public Health expert acting as an adviser to the UK Government said that revised national coronavirus restrictions were needed to prevent a “catastrophe” of case rises.

More to follow . . .

