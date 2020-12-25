In Pictures: Christmas celebrations around the world

A family pose for a photo on Christmas Day at Sydney’s Bondi Beach (Mark Baker/AP)
Festive traditions around the world may have been compromised by Covid-19 restrictions, but families and communities are still doing their best to celebrate.

A caretaker cleans the aisle of St John in the Wilderness church in Dharmsala, India (Ashwini Bhatia/AP)
Italian soldiers watch a Christmas tree being lit in the Nato-led peacekeeping mission headquarters in Kosovo’s capital Pristina (KFOR/AP)
A Sri Lankan girl wears a Santa hair band and a face mask as a precaution against coronavirus (Eranga Jayawardena/AP)
Christians wearing face masks attend a Christmas Mass in Our Lady of Fatima Church in Islamabad, Pakistan (Anjum Naveed/AP)
Christians attend an online Christmas service at Yoido Full Gospel Church in Seoul, South Korea (Lee Jin-man/AP)
A child poses for photos outside Wangfujing Church in Beijing (Ng Han Guan/AP)
A worshipper wearing a face mask stands in front of lit candles prior to a morning Mass at Rosebank Catholic Church in Johannesburg (Denis Farrell/AP)
A couple rollerskate along the promenade on Christmas Day at Sydney’s Bondi Beach (Mark Baker/AP)
The Rev Abraham Lukose holds a Holy Communion service, with limited attendance, at Merciful Redeemer Parish in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada (Chris Young/Canadian Press/AP)
A street vendor sells Christmas hats in Port-au-Prince, Haiti (Dieu Nalio Chery/AP)
Indian Christians wearing face masks arrive to attend Mass at a church in Gauhati (Anupam Nath/AP)

